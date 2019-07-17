Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests Hafiz Saeed

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Gujranwala on Wednesday arrested proscribed Juamat ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in a case registered with Police Station CTD Gujranwala

According to CTD spokesperson, Hafiz Saeed was travelling to Gujranwala to seek pre-arrest bail in the case when he was arrested by the CTD officials before he could reach the court Gujranwala this morning.

Later, the CTD presented Hafiz Saeed before the ATC Gujranwala for judicial remand and the court sent him to jail.

The CTD had been directed to complete the investigation and submit charge sheet to the court within the stipulated time.

He will face the trial in the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala.