Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) continues crackdown to eliminate terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

On the direction of IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, in view of the recent incidents of terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) continued crackdown across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :On the direction of IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, in view of the recent incidents of terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) continued crackdown across the province.

The IG Punjab has directed the Additional IG CTD to speed up intelligence-based search, sweep and combing operations in all districts of the province and continue to wipe out anti-social elements involved in terrorism and extremism, according to the CTD spokesman.

In this regard, during the ongoing crackdown, CTD teams conducted 33 combing and search operations at 34 different locations in different districts during the last 24 hours, in which 1549 suspicious persons were interrogated while 815 persons were subjected to biometric verification.

About 15 people involved in suspicious activities from across the province were arrested and cases were registered against them, the spokesman added.

The CTD Gujranwala team arrested a proclaimed offender, and recovered firearms from his possession.

IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered CTD teams to continue combing and search operations across the province on a daily basis, he added.

Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mehmood said that operations against terrorists, extremists and their facilitators would remain continued in all districts.