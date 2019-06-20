UrduPoint.com
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD Foils Terror Bid In Multan, 2 Alleged Terrorists Of Banned Outfit Killed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:39 PM

Two alleged terrorists are stated to have been killed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Multan while their three accomplices have escaped

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Two alleged terrorists are stated to have been killed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Multan while their three accomplices have escaped..CTD spokesman said that the department received information from a credible source that some four to five terrorists affiliated with a proscribed organization Daesh Khurasan are planning to assassinate officers of a sensitive agency in Multan.According to media report, the CTD team raided at Durana Langna and challenged the terrorists to surrender.

Instead, the terrorists started firing.

Resultantly, two terrorists identified as Rizwan and Imran Saqi were found dead.However , two to three other terrorists made good escape in the deadly dark night.CTD recovered nine hand grenades, two pistols, ammunition and cash from the terrorists killed during the operation.The two dead terrorists were involved in killing and kidnapping, kidnapping of foreigner from Lahore and other crimes.

They had looted a cash van in Sammundri Faisalabad and during looting they had killed all the security guards.Investigation has been started into the incident.

