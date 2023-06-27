Open Menu

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Foils Two Plans Of Terrorsim

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foils two plans of terrorsim

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have foiled 2 plans of terrorsim by arresting many suspected terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in separate intelligence based operations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have foiled 2 plans of terrorsim by arresting many suspected terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in separate intelligence based operations.

The CTD's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that they recovered 2 handgrenades from possession of those suspected terrorists.

According to him, a team of the CTD apprehended Muhammad Yaseen Baloch from Sujawal road in Tando Muhammad Khan district and recovered explosive material and a hand grenade.

The spokesman said, during preliminary interrogation that Baloch was planning to throw a hand grenade on the personnel of a law enforcement agency in Tando Muhammad Khan.

He told that in another action in Matiari district, the CTD rounded up Osama Wattu and recovered a grenade from his possession.

According to him, Wattu also operated in Naushehro Feroze and that he was able to use a variety of firearms.

The spokesman claimed that Wattu was also planning to throw the grenade at a check post of a LEA.

Related Topics

Road Tando Muhammad Khan Matiari Sujawal Post From

Recent Stories

France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

4 minutes ago
 ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Retu ..

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

21 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

2 minutes ago
 PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzl ..

PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzlement

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year ..

Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year-on-Year - Reports

2 minutes ago
US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Rel ..

US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Release of Fed-Monitored Inflatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Vis ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit US, No Date Yet - State Dep ..

28 minutes ago
 Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to ..

Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to Remove Military Installations ..

28 minutes ago
 Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During ..

Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During Visit to Russia - Moscow

28 minutes ago
 Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

28 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan