Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foils two plans of terrorsim

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have foiled 2 plans of terrorsim by arresting many suspected terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in separate intelligence based operations.

The CTD's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that they recovered 2 handgrenades from possession of those suspected terrorists.

According to him, a team of the CTD apprehended Muhammad Yaseen Baloch from Sujawal road in Tando Muhammad Khan district and recovered explosive material and a hand grenade.

The spokesman said, during preliminary interrogation that Baloch was planning to throw a hand grenade on the personnel of a law enforcement agency in Tando Muhammad Khan.

He told that in another action in Matiari district, the CTD rounded up Osama Wattu and recovered a grenade from his possession.

According to him, Wattu also operated in Naushehro Feroze and that he was able to use a variety of firearms.

The spokesman claimed that Wattu was also planning to throw the grenade at a check post of a LEA.