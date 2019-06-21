Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) nabs 3 terrorists in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) As many as 3 terrorists have been nabbed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khanewal during intelligence based operation.These terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations in the area.Arms and explosives have also been recovered from their possession.