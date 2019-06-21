UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Nabs 3 Terrorists In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:46 PM

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) nabs 3 terrorists in Khanewal

As many as 3 terrorists have been nabbed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khanewal during intelligence based operation

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) As many as 3 terrorists have been nabbed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khanewal during intelligence based operation.These terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations in the area.Arms and explosives have also been recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Attack Khanewal From

Recent Stories

Govt awards 165,413 higher education scholarships ..

26 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat wants people to stop trolling Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Study ties unhealthy gums to liver cancer risk

27 seconds ago

Artificial light during sleep puts women at risk o ..

29 seconds ago

How vitamin D helps fight treatment-resistant canc ..

31 seconds ago

CDA to launch state of the art traffic control sys ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.