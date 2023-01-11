UrduPoint.com

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab Arrests 26 Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 26 suspects by conducting operations in various districts of the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, CTD Punjab conducted 40 combing and search operations in various districts of the province on secret information to effectively deal with any untoward incident after the recent terrorist incidents in the country.

During these combing operations, the CTD arrested 26 suspects and recovered one pistol, three rifles and ammunition from the possession of the accused.

The arrested suspects included Nader, Fakir Bakhsh, Parvez Khan, Muhammad Amir and others.

The police registered sixteen cases against the arrested suspects in Lahore, Bhakki Sheikhupura, Syedwala Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Mutha Tiwan Khushab, Multan, Dniwal, Vehari and DG Khan and sent the arrested suspects at an unknown place for interrogation.

