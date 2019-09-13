Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Rajanpur arrests three terrorists

(@imziishan)

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday arrested three alleged terrorists, affiliated with a terrorist outfit Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday arrested three alleged terrorists, affiliated with a terrorist outfit Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Rajanpur.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, the arrested persons were identified as Abdul Karim, Aali and Muhammad Khan.

They were present at Mouza Chak Suri in Goth Mazari police precincts in Rajanpur for exploding the Sui gas pipeline when the CTD got information about them.

A CTD team conducted a raid and arrested the alleged terrorists. The raiding party also recovered 1.3-kg explosive material, electric detonator, remote-control device, a battery and cash from them. Further investigations are being conducted.