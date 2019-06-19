Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovers explosives, arms, arrests militant in Peshawar

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has averted a bid of terrorism by recovering explosive materials including mortar shells and arms at Mathani area in the outskirt of the provincial capita

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has averted a bid of terrorism by recovering explosive materials including mortar shells and arms at Mathani area in the outskirt of the provincial capital.

According to CTD sources, the action was taken last night on a tip of information about concealment of explosive materials, arms and ammunition inside a land in Mathani area.

During search operation, explosive materials including 37 mortar shells and 20 arms concealed in land were recovered.

Meanwhile, CTD has arrested a suspected militant from general bus stand involved in a case related to attack on police force in 2018. The accused belonged to a band outfit with a head money of Rs5lakh. His name was kept secret for investigation.