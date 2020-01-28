Counter Terrorism Department Kills Two Militants At Tank
Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:25 PM
DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : Counter Terrorism Department on Wednesday killed two terrorists in an encounter in district Tank.
According to Police, the two militants started indiscriminate firing when they were signaled to stop at a check post.
They tried to escape but were killed by police after a chase. The killed terrorists were identified as Jehanzaeb and Awal Khan.
The militants were wanted to police for their involvement in various crimes and there was a head money of 500,000 rupees on Awal Khan who was a proclaimed offender.
Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of militants.