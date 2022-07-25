UrduPoint.com

Counter Terrorism Department Nabs Terrorist In The Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Counter Terrorism Department nabs terrorist in the capital

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Police on Monday arrested a terrorist allegedly involved in killing of a head police constable during an attack at police picket in the area of Karachi Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Police on Monday arrested a terrorist allegedly involved in killing of a head police constable during an attack at police picket in the area of Karachi Company.

Moreover, two other police personnel were also injured during the attack carried by the terrorist identified as Muhammad Bilal a resident of Mohmand Agency, said a news release.

Head Constable Munawar Hussain was killed during the attack, while constables Muhammad Rashid and Rose Amin sustained bullet injuries.

An intelligence based operation was carried out in line with directive of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan who ordered indiscriminate actions against the persons involved in subversive activities.

Meanwhile, the CTD officials also obtained physical remand of the terrorist after producing him before the court.

