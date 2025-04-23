(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Experts in security and international relations have reaffirmed that Pakistan’s comprehensive counter-terrorism initiatives have led to significant improvements in the overall security landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Experts in security and international relations have reaffirmed that Pakistan’s comprehensive counter-terrorism initiatives have led to significant improvements in the overall security landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

These momentous efforts have largely contributed to a notable decline in terror-related incidents, fostering conditions conducive to investment and sustainable economic growth.

Former Inspector General of KP Police, Akhtar Ali Shah, emphasized that intelligence-based operations (IBOs), primarily in KP and Balochistan, have been instrumental in dismantling militant networks, including the extremist faction Fitna Alkwaraj, by uprooting their sleeper cells and hideouts.

These operations, undertaken as part of the National Action Plan (NAP), have also resulted in the apprehension of high-value targets and the confiscation of arms and explosives.

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, underscored the importance of public support in the success of these operations.

He noted that the broad-based consensus across Pakistan has helped strengthen the resolve of people against terrorism.

Adopted in December 2014, the National Action Plan is a comprehensive framework to counter terrorism and extremism.

It focuses on dismantling terrorist networks, regulating seminaries, enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies, police and promoting socio-economic development to address root causes of radicalization.

The recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his high-level delegation to Kabul marked a strong diplomatic step, reiterating Pakistan’s stance on securing its borders.

Dr Ejaz stressed that under the Doha Agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to prevent its territory from being used for launching attacks on other nations, including Pakistan.

He further pointed out that the TTP and other militant groups, operating from across the western border, have orchestrated several attacks inside Pakistan. He urged Afghan authorities to dismantle these networks and bring perpetrators to justice.

In addition to military operations, Pakistan has adopted modern surveillance systems and reinforced border security, including fencing and the construction of forts at key points along the former tribal belt.

These steps have significantly curbed the infiltration of militants and illegal arms and improved peace in KP.

The role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has also expanded, with greater coordination and intelligence-sharing between provincial and Federal institutions, further enhancing KP’s security.

Experts also linked Pakistan’s counter-terrorism initiatives with its commitment to international obligations, particularly under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Pakistan's efforts to counter terror financing have received commendation, reflecting a broader intent to stabilize not only internal affairs but also contribute to regional peace.

The experts emphasized that while military and security operations are essential, sustainable peace can only be achieved by integrating educational reforms, economic opportunities, and community engagement to eliminate the roots of extremism and terrorism.

They said the nation consistent support was imperative to curb terrorism and extremism besides bringing durable and stability to the region.