Counterfeit currency; 1Kg heroin recovered in Hayatabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Hayatabad police Friday have arrested three accused in two separate actions and recovered fake currency notes and one kilogram heroin from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Hayatabad police Friday have arrested three accused in two separate actions and recovered fake Currency notes and one kilogram heroin from their possessions.

Launching a crackdown against drug peddlers on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan, the Hayatabad police arrested two persons and recovered counterfeit currency notes of Rs 150,000 from them.

Similarly, in another raid conducted on a tip off, the police recovered one kilogram heroin from a smuggler during snap checking at Jamrud check post. Police also arrested the drug peddler.

Cases have been registered in respective police stations and further investigations were in progress.