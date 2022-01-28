UrduPoint.com

Counterfeit Currency; 1Kg Heroin Recovered In Hayatabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Counterfeit currency; 1Kg heroin recovered in Hayatabad

Hayatabad police Friday have arrested three accused in two separate actions and recovered fake currency notes and one kilogram heroin from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Hayatabad police Friday have arrested three accused in two separate actions and recovered fake Currency notes and one kilogram heroin from their possessions.

Launching a crackdown against drug peddlers on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan, the Hayatabad police arrested two persons and recovered counterfeit currency notes of Rs 150,000 from them.

Similarly, in another raid conducted on a tip off, the police recovered one kilogram heroin from a smuggler during snap checking at Jamrud check post. Police also arrested the drug peddler.

Cases have been registered in respective police stations and further investigations were in progress.

Related Topics

Police Progress Jamrud Post From

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard wins massive fraud case in UK

Hewlett Packard wins massive fraud case in UK

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan-China relations a journey of friendship: ..

Pakistan-China relations a journey of friendship: Imran Khan

13 seconds ago
 Police to seek ban on PUBG in Punjab

Police to seek ban on PUBG in Punjab

15 seconds ago
 Delegation of Haripur University checks waste mana ..

Delegation of Haripur University checks waste management system of Mardan city

16 seconds ago
 Haleem demands immediate payment of due salaries t ..

Haleem demands immediate payment of due salaries to vaccination staff

18 seconds ago
 Commissioner Says EU Ready to Endure Negative Effe ..

Commissioner Says EU Ready to Endure Negative Effect From Sanctions on Russia - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>