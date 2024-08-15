Open Menu

Counterfeit Factory Raided, Owner Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a crackdown on counterfeit products, the district administration of Peshawar raided a factory in Nauthia Bazaar on Thursday and arrested the owner for packing fake washing powder in the packaging of well-known brands.

The factory, which was allegedly manufacturing and packaging counterfeit washing powder, has been sealed by the authorities.

The raid was conducted on the orders of the provincial government, which has been actively working to curb the sale of counterfeit products in the region.

The owner of the factory was arrested on the spot and legal action will be taken against him.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram said that "We are committed to providing standard products to the public and will take strict action against such illegal activities,".

He appealed to the public to immediately report suspicious products so that timely action can be taken against them.

