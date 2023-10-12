Open Menu

Counterfeit Medicines Recovered, Accused Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Counterfeit medicines recovered, accused held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar on Thursday raided a store and recovered a large consignment of counterfeit and unregistered medicines and arrested the accused here.

Spokesman of FIA told the media persons that the raid was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Peshawar, Saad Ullah.

During the raid, big consignment of counterfeit and unregistered medicines were recovered and an accused namely, Nasir Khan was taken into custody.

He said the recovered medicines were handed over to drug inspectors for evaluation and a case was registered against the accused adding further investigation was started.

