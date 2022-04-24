Counterfeit pesticides worth Rs 2.9 m seized, four outlaws booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The agriculture department seized counterfeit pesticides worth Rs 2.9 million and also got case registered against four outlaws, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain and other officials, working on tip off, successfully raided a factory located at Chah Ali Wala, Mouza Kotla Abul Fateh and recovered counterfeit pesticides and other materials.

Malik Rasheed Ahmed son of Malik Mohammad Ramzan Chief Executive of Unregistered Pesticides Company Haq Agro Chemicals and another three accused were booked under Pesticides Ordinance, with Muzaffarabad Police Station.

They were found involved in fake labelling.

The seized labels contained fake information about importer, manufacturer, formulator, distributor, date of manufacture, expiry date, batch number, registration number and packer.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the national economy by illegally packing and formalizing counterfeit pesticides and supplying these to different parts of the country.

Samples of agrochemicals were obtained on the spot and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Punjab Agriculture Department is conducting operations against those involved in counterfeit pesticides business, said agriculture department sources.