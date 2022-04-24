UrduPoint.com

Counterfeit Pesticides Worth Rs 2.9 M Seized, Four Outlaws Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Counterfeit pesticides worth Rs 2.9 m seized, four outlaws booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The agriculture department seized counterfeit pesticides worth Rs 2.9 million and also got case registered against four outlaws, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain and other officials, working on tip off, successfully raided a factory located at Chah Ali Wala, Mouza Kotla Abul Fateh and recovered counterfeit pesticides and other materials.

Malik Rasheed Ahmed son of Malik Mohammad Ramzan Chief Executive of Unregistered Pesticides Company Haq Agro Chemicals and another three accused were booked under Pesticides Ordinance, with Muzaffarabad Police Station.

They were found involved in fake labelling.

The seized labels contained fake information about importer, manufacturer, formulator, distributor, date of manufacture, expiry date, batch number, registration number and packer.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the national economy by illegally packing and formalizing counterfeit pesticides and supplying these to different parts of the country.

Samples of agrochemicals were obtained on the spot and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Punjab Agriculture Department is conducting operations against those involved in counterfeit pesticides business, said agriculture department sources.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Police Station Agriculture Company Muzaffarabad Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

16 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

16 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.