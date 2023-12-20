Counterfeit products injurious to economic stability: DG IPRE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPRE) Director General (DG) Iram Maqbool on Wednesday said that counterfeit products were injurious to stability of the national economy in addition to creating problems at global level.

Addressing a seminar on “Brand Awareness & Enforcement Issues” at local hotel, she said that IPRE was striving hard to block the export and import of counterfeit and spurious items at borders but some elements were indulged in preparing and marketing these products at local level.

These elements wanted to mint money.

She appealed the customs officers to point out solutions and present viable suggestions to overcome this ticklish issue in a greater national interest.

Collector Customs Appraisement Asdaq Afzal Sansaira and General Manager IPRE Muhammad Qaisar also spoke in the seminar.

Later, Director General IPRE distributed certificates among participants of the seminar while General Manager Operations presented shields to the guests.