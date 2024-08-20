Counterfeit, sub-standard “Sting” other beverages production unit sealed in Quetta

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Balcohsitan Food Authority (BFA) on Tuesday sealed the production unit of“ Sting” and other local and international beverages during a joint raid carried out by police and BFA in Sabzal Road area of the city.

International and local beverages including Fanta, Coca-Cola, Sting and Red Anar were prepared in the unit sealed by the authority, DG BFA Ateequllah Khan said.

He said that the unit was set up in the compound of the house adding that 2400 substandard cold drinks, gas cylinders, filling machines, fake labels of international cold drinks, expired chemicals and flaovors were confiscated during the raid carried out on a tip off.

“The illegal unit was sealed and initiating legal action against the owner under the BFA act, the DG further said.

DG Food Authority called upon the public to keep eye on the illegal and fake factories and food plants, stressing the need for sharing information with the authority so that those involved in such illegal business be taken to task.

APP/ask.

