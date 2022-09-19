UrduPoint.com

Countering Fake News Culture Prime Responsibility Of Youth: Pervaiz Ashraf

September 19, 2022

Countering fake news culture prime responsibility of youth: Pervaiz Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Monday said that the rising trend of spreading fake news was alarming as it had ruined the social fabric and had put integrity of individuals at stake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Monday said that the rising trend of spreading fake news was alarming as it had ruined the social fabric and had put integrity of individuals at stake.

Spreading fake news without verification tantamount to breaching the sanctity of individuals and institutions, he expressed these views while addressing the delegation of interns serving in the Parliament House.

While talking about the efficacy of social media, he said that it was the responsibility of the youth of the country to use social media platforms with responsibility and integrity.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf outlined the vital role of youth in discouraging the use of social media outlets as weapons of spreading negativity and chaos.

He advised the youth to use their potential for making Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

The Speaker said that the youth of the country had all the potential and were capable of performing in the age of information and technology.

The Speaker appreciated the role of young interns in making events of the diamond jubilee celebrations successful. He also appreciated their role in supporting diverse events of the 1st IPU conference on Achieving SDGs organized by IPU and the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Convener SDGs/MNA Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam and senior officers of National Assembly Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

