Countering Religious Extremism Collective Social Responsibility: Aneeq

Published October 05, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday said that countering religious extremism was a collective social responsibility.

Addressing the ‘National Symposium on Multifaith Harmony and Legal Safeguards’ held at the Christ Church, he emphasized that promoting interfaith dialogue was the need of the hour.

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing social harmony, he said, "We have a bright past where Muslims and Christians have spent centuries together. We need to make further efforts to foster better societies to prevent incidents like Jaranwala from happening again."

Bishop Nadeem Kamran expressed his confidence in government actions and highlighted the significance of interfaith dialogue. He stressed the need for a series of programmes to sustain an atmosphere of understanding and tolerance.

