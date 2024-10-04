Counters being set up in hospitals on health card panel for patients: CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Card Balochistan Dr. Samiullah Kakar on Friday said that counters were being set up in the hospitals on the health card panel for the convenience of the patients and the public.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of his visit to Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology.

The CEO said that the transparency of all administrative and financial affairs of Health Card should be prioritized in any case and any illegal action would not be acceptable.

Dr. Samiullah Kakar also inspected the list of admitted patients at the counter of Balochistan Health Card established in Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology.

Dr. Samiullah Kakar, CEO of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology Hospital, Prof. Dr. Syed Liaquat Agha and Dr. Faisal discussed in detail the important issues related to health card system and kidney transplant in Kidney Hospital.