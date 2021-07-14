Counters of all service centres to act as front desk of police stations: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that for immediate redressal of public grievances, counters of all service centers of the province would also act as front desks of police stations where citizens can submit their application for registration of any crime case.

He told this while presiding over a meeting on Police Service Centers, Front Desk and 1787 Complaint Centre here at the Central Police Office.

The IGP said that the purpose of initiative was to provide facility to the citizens especially women who could not go to the police station for any possible reason so that they could register their complaints without any hassle.

He said that each counter of the service center would act as a front desk with the help of modern integrated system which would process the requests of citizens without any delay, and if a citizen's problem was not being resolved, they should contact the IGP Complaint Center 1787 by call, SMS or email.

He directed to form a seven-member committee under the supervision of Additional IG Operations for close monitoring of Police Service Centers and 1787 IGP Complaint Centers. He further said that the said committee would review the complaints received at all service centers, front desks, mobile service centers, Service Center Global Portal (PMDU) and 1787 IGP Complaint Center and the process of resolving them and submit regular reports every Tuesday to further improve service delivery by including suggestions in the light of citizen complaints.

He said that according to the issued SOPs, all complaints of the citizens should be resolved within the stipulated timeline and no complaint should be closed to office without satisfying the citizens.

During the meeting, the IGP was apprised about the working updates of the Police Service Centers.

The IG Punjab instructed that the service centre counters and front desk would be integrated to make the service delivery process easier.

Each application received will be registered in the Centralized Complaint Management System (CMS) of Punjab Police and forwarded immediately to the police station concerned through online for further action. He said that there were 14 facilities under the roof and now the addition of this new feature would further increase their usefulness. He further said that in the light of the feedback received from the citizens, the process of upgrading the working system should be continued so that citizenscould better benefit from the modern policing facilities.

Additional IG Operations, CCPO Lahore, DIGs and other officers were also present in the meeting.