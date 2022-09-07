UrduPoint.com

Counters Set Up By Excise Dept To Facilitate Taxpayers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Excise,Taxation and Narcotics department has established counters to facilitate taxpayers for online payment of the taxes.

Director Excise, Abdullah Khan Jalbani, while talking to media persons said that the taxpayers across the province were being given tax and duty discounts of up to 10 and 15 percent respectively on full payment of property tax and token tax through E-pay till September 30.

He said that the taxpayers across the division were being warned that the rebate offered by Punjab government will end by October 1, and full tax amount would be collected after it.

For the convenience of taxpayers, ETOs, inspectors and other field teams of circle were mobilized to inform the citizens about tax relief package.

Director Excise urged the businessmen as well as traders organizations and tax payers having commercial and luxury properties to avail the opportunity.

He informed that there was 10 percent relief on full payment of property tax, and 15 percent over token tax till September 30.

