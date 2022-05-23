Counters strength at Utility Stores Corporation stores enhanced to facilitate customers, says Ch Sajjad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Chaudhary Sajjad said that about 2,69,600 customers had availed subsidy given by the government in month of Ramadan across the region.

While talking to APP here on Monday, RM USC said that ghee, sugar and flour were available at 85 stores on subsidized rates across the region.

He said that pulses and rice were also available at stores with Rs 10 to 15 per kg less than the open market.

He said that over one lac citizens have also been benefited from the USC so far in the ongoing month of May.

Mr Sajjad further said that they had enhanced counter's strength at USC stores to avert from long queues while tents have also been provided to stores in connection with sitting arrangements for customers. Likewise, sitting chairs arranged for old citizens and women.

USC RM further said that the area managers have been deputed for the monitoring of the stores to ensure provision of subsidized items to deserving people.

He said that all out initiatives were being taken to reach the benefits of the subsidy extended by the incumbent government to the citizens.