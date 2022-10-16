Counting of by-polls begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Counting of by-polls started after a peaceful election on three NA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with no reports of any major incident apart from some minor clashes between the parties workers.

The spokesman of the provincial election commission Sohail Ahmad also confirmed the start of counting on various polling stations. However, he confirmed that those voters who were in the queue inside the polling stations can cast their votes.

A total of 16 candidates are in run from these constituencies. 4 each candidates are in run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda, while 8 candidates are contesting from NA-31, Peshawar-V respectively.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations were established in all three NA Constituencies, including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women while 199 polling stations were for both men and women.

Out of the 979 polling stations, 745 were declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive.

The police have adopted strict security measures during polling time.