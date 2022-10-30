Counting of NA-45 Kurram by-polls begins

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Counting of by-polls started after peaceful election on NA-45 Kurram by-election with no reports of any major incident on Sunday.

The spokesman of the provincial election commission Sohail Ahmad also confirmed the start of counting on various polling stations after the peaceful ending of the election process, which started at 8 a.m. and lasted till 5 p.m. without any break.

However, he confirmed that those voters who were in the queue inside the polling stations would have to cast their votes.

He said that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 are men and 87,269 are women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations were set up, out of which 119 had been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were listed in the category of sensitive.

2,100 policemen were deputed on polling duty to maintain peace during the by-election.