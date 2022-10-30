UrduPoint.com

Counting Of NA-45 Kurram By-polls Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Counting of NA-45 Kurram by-polls begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Counting of by-polls started after peaceful election on NA-45 Kurram by-election with no reports of any major incident on Sunday.

The spokesman of the provincial election commission Sohail Ahmad also confirmed the start of counting on various polling stations after the peaceful ending of the election process, which started at 8 a.m. and lasted till 5 p.m. without any break.

However, he confirmed that those voters who were in the queue inside the polling stations would have to cast their votes.

He said that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 are men and 87,269 are women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations were set up, out of which 119 had been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were listed in the category of sensitive.

2,100 policemen were deputed on polling duty to maintain peace during the by-election.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Sunday NA-45 P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.