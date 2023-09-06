Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to creation of Pakistan: SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war, saying countless sacrifices and struggles of Muslims led to the birth of Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The SAPM was speaking to the Defence Day and Jashne Azadi celebrations at the Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) Girls College here, a press release said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces to defend Pakistan against external aggression while advocating for a peaceful resolution to Kashmir. He also highlighted the importance of youth in nation-building and emphasized the responsibility they hold in shaping the future of Pakistan.

In line with the vision of the prime minister, Malik reassured the commitment of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates around the world.

He lauded the vital role played by Overseas Pakistanis in enriching the country's economy and expressed hope that their knowledge, expertise, and exposure would be harnessed for nation-building.

The SAPM emphasized the government's focus on providing quality education to children of Overseas Pakistanis as a top priority.

He also praised the efforts of the OPF in providing quality education to the children of Overseas Pakistanis and recognized OPF Girls College Islamabad as a distinguished institution.

He highlighted the importance of harnessing the latest technology in education through the E-Learning Program and commended OPF's initiative in introducing online lectures in its educational institutions.

Malik congratulated the principal, faculty members, and the OPF team for their efforts in shaping young minds and creating an enlightened citizenry.