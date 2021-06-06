UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Get Bankrupted By Corrupt Heads, Not Low Level Officials: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads, not low level officials: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the countries get bankrupted and indebted when the head of state or government and the ministers were corrupt, not the bribery by low level officials.

"When low level officials take bribes it creates problems for the citizens as speed money is like a tax on them but countries get bankrupted and indebted when the head of state/govt and his ministers are corrupt," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also shared an excerpt of a "Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest" recently issued by the US President Joe Biden directing his senior officials to conduct an interagency review process and develop a Presidential strategy to improve the ability of executive departments to promote good governance, combat all forms of illicit finance, hold accountable corrupt elements, and their facilitators and bolster capacity of domestic and international institutions to prevent corruption.

The beginning paragraph of the Memorandum says, "Corruption corrodes public trust; hobbles effective governance; distorts markets and equitable access to services; undercuts development efforts; contributes to national fragility, extremism, and migration; and provides authoritarian leaders a means to undermine democracies worldwide. When leaders steal from their nations' citizens or oligarchs flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequality widens, and trust in government plummets."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Twitter United States Money Sunday Market All From Government

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

39 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.