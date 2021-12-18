UrduPoint.com

Countries' Poverty Not Due To Lack Of Resources But Leaders' Corruption: PM

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while calling corruption a reason to destroy a country, said the factor behind the countries' poverty was not the lack of resources but the corruption of their leadership.

"Corruption is something which destroys a country.

The poor countries are poor not because of they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt," the prime minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

To a question, he said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had transformed the human beings and changed their characters, and made them leaders.

"He was Rahamtullil Alamin (blessing for the whole world), not just the Muslims. Anyone who will follow his model will rise," the prime minister remarked.

