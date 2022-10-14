UrduPoint.com

Countries Responsible For Climate Change Should Help Pakistan: Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Zehri on Friday urged the countries responsible for climate change to help Pakistan. To deal with the disasters of climate change, the world must decide on a common and coordinated plan of action. Climate change has had severe effects in Pakistan, she said.

In a statement issued here, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that the major countries that cause climate change should help the countries affected by these catastrophic changes, especially Pakistan in this difficult situation after the floods.

She further said that Pakistan was not responsible for climate change, rather, these were developed countries, whereas Pakistan was directly affected by environmental pollution. Severe climate change is a big challenge for the whole world, but Pakistan is having more negative effects of this change which Pakistan is dealing with on its own, she said and added all countries must deal with the challenges of severe climate change together as it is impossible to resist natural disasters, but steps can be taken to deal with the effects of climate change.

If strong action was not taken, the effects of climate change damage will be much greater than the affordability of Pakistan or any other country in the world.

Welcoming the aid for Pakistan from the international community, she noted the infrastructure of Pakistan has been severely damaged which will take lot of time and money to rehabilitate.

The world should not be left alone until the flood victims in Pakistan are completely restored.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that rapid industrial development in developed countries has polluted the environment.

Pollution due to industries in developed countries has greatly increased the temperature of the planet; glaciers are melting rapidly causing floods. is having a direct impact on Pakistan, which is a serious problem and Pakistan is also facing the situation resulting from the effects of this pollution, although Pakistan is not responsible for this environmental pollution, but it is a victim of pollution created by other countries.

Senator Samina Zehri emphasized on collective seriousness to avoid heavy rains and floods and said, we should be serious about constructing dams by keeping aside all kinds of political differences.

Efforts must be made to protect our future generations from the effects of these disasters to avoid the effects of extreme cold and hot seasons as well as expected heavy rains and floods due to the expected severe climate changes in the future.

