Countries To Invest In Transport Sector; Minister

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khechi on Thursday said that Germany, Czechoslovakia and China had shown interest to invest in the transport sector in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khechi on Thursday said that Germany, Czechoslovakia and China had shown interest to invest in the transport sector in Punjab. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review progress on purchase of new buses for providing comfortable and environment-friendly transport facilities to people of the provincial metropolis.

It was apprised during the meeting that the delegations of these countries would soon visit the province.

The Lahore Transport Company presented various recommendations for the solution of traffic problems and procurement of new buses.

LTC CEO Marriyam Khawar briefed regarding the strategy of Urban Routes of Lahore. Matters regarding rapid increase of population and related traffic problems in Lahore were discussed in detail.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rahman Gillani, officers from PMTA, Finance and other concerned departments were also present.

