Open Menu

Countries Touch Zenith Of Development By Empowering LG System: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Countries touch zenith of development by empowering LG system: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Federal Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday

that all those countries which had touched the zenith of development had done so by empowering local government.

"Throughout my own experiences and understandings there is no democracy without local government", he said while delivering his speech at a two-day Conference for the Civic Hackathon “Problem Identification”.

The minister opined that probably lack of a strong local government system was probably one of the major problems in Pakistan's political history.

Terming the conference for the civic hackathon problem identification as a very interesting initiative, he said it aimed to bring together experts from the public, private sector and civil society to collectively identify the most pressing civic issues in the country - in order attempt to later develop a digital solution for it.

He said that in Pakistan, there was a lot of potential to focus on developing innovative local solutions. However, he said that the problems were often identified in isolation by the public sector and in his opinion this more participatory approach of conducting a problem identification conference and later a civic hackathon would provide more sustainable results.

Solangi said that the government of Pakistan now recognized the increasing need and advantage of a culture of evidence-based decision-making that is participatory - meaning that it engaged citizens and that was need-based so to ensure the effective allocation of resources.

He said that during the 18th Amendment, Article 140 was amended by adding sub article called 140-A reading: "Each province shall by law establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local government".

He said that was the reason many political commentators and some parties had started pressing that the local government laws of the provincial government must be in harmony with this article of the Constitution.

Solangi said this very important conference was not about just digital literacy or just finding digital solutions, at the heart of the problem was governance itself. "People are at the center of this whole exercise that you are conducting so we should know what our problems are, who our target audience is, and where are we heading with this digital exercise", he added.

The minister said he believed that ultimately this process would help improve public service delivery, bridge the digital divide and strengthen local governments.

Solangi said that local governments were not only custodians of such digital solutions but also the main drivers of change at a local level across the country.

He extended his sincerest thanks to the participants from the public and private sectors, local government officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, academia, and experts in the field of local government.

The minister hoped that collective brainstorming for the joint identification of a problem statement would enable local governments in Pakistan to strengthen digital transformation. He also thanked the Federal Republic of Germany especially the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH which had been working in Pakistan since 1961 and has offices in several provinces for supporting this important initiative.

He said that Germany was supporting Pakistan in the areas of local governance, climate change and just energy transition, social protection, sustainable economic development and vocational education and training through 12 separate projects working with the federal and provincial governments.

The minister said that the caretaker government had officially launched the first-ever Pakistan Startup Fund worth Rs2bn to propel information technology innovation.

He said that the Government hoped to create value of at least Rs 50 billion per year in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem

Pakistan, he added, boasted a network of eight National Incubation Centres (NICs) supporting startups, with over 4,000 startups currently active in the country.

APP/mhn-nvd

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Punjab Democracy Civil Society Germany Reading All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

31 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

1 hour ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

1 hour ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

2 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

14 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

14 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan