Countries Urged To Spend GDP 5% To Ensure Universal Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 07:17 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala on Tuesday urged the world to spend at least 4 to 5 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on health to ensure its equatable access to the masses

Addressing the breakout session on "Ensuring Equitable Access to Health Care" at"Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific" here he underlined the need to implement the resolution passed to ensure universal health care by 2030 in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was imperative to make access to basic health services possible to all, he said adding that by 2030, five billion people should have access to universal health care.

The WHO representative expressed concern that half of the world's population did not have access to health services. In some countries, the high cost of health services was a barrier to obtaining social protection coverage.

"Around 100 million people were falling below the poverty line," he remarked.

He said Pakistan formed a Task Force on SDGs in 2017 within the National Assembly which was admirable and an example for developing countries.

Pakistan's parental mortality rate has reduced which was a good omen, but more efforts were needed in this area to further reduce the number of deaths, said the WHO representative.

He said in Pakistan, 69 per cent deliveries were being done by specialists, which needed further improvement.

Mahipala said Covid has badly affected the health and the economy , whereas climate change was also a major challenge for the countries.The recent rains and floods in Pakistan are a result of climate change which is a lesson for other countries, he added.

About 33 million people were affected by the recent floods in Pakistan, one million houses were damaged and millions were displaced.He extended his good wishes and prayers to Pakistan to tackle the flood.

