Country Achieve Economic Stability Due To Prudent Policies Of Govt: Ali Nawaz Awan

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that the country has achieved economic stability due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Taking part in budget debate, he said businesses were recovered and industries have become fully operational due to pro-active policies of the government.

He said today the country's total foreign remittances have touched $30 billion and foreign reserves $ 23 billion.

He criticized Sindh government in failure to provide basic facilities to the people of province.

He said there was no government ambulance service in Sindh province.

Ali Nawaz said PPP lawmakers were criticizing Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 but their own government did nothing for the people of Sindh.

He said that despite that federal government had transferred maximum funds to Sindh in last three years added that the incompetent Sindh government has failed to generate its own revenue.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that PML-N leadership had made properties by the corruption and plundering money.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had spoiled the country's image after his name came into Panama case.

He said that the country was listed in gray list of FATF during PML-N government due to corruption and money laundering.

