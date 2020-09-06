UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country Achieved Matchless Success Against Enemy: Dr Akhtar Malik

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Country achieved matchless success against enemy: Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Defence Day was an important day in country's history as our brave armed forces and masses achieved great victory against enemy.

We are thankful to Almighty Allah for this great victory. Our brave forces along with masses foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The provincial minister expressed these views in a special message on occasion of Defence Day.

The enemy faced humiliating defeat, he said and added that armed forces were our pride and the whole nation was standing by them. Every individual is ready to sacrifice for cause of dear homeland. The minister stated that Defence Day was being celebrated with zeal and zest at national level.

Related Topics

Defence Day

Recent Stories

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

50 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

12 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

11 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.