Country Achieving Political, Economic Milestone By Improving Economy: Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was achieving political and economic milestone by improving economic indicators, ensuring good governance and promoting soft image of the country internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was achieving political and economic milestone by improving economic indicators, ensuring good governance and promoting soft image of the country internationally.

Imran Khan had promised during the campaign of general election 2018 that his government would carry out accountability process against plunderers to completely wipe out corruption, revamping the national institutions, improving the economy and promoting soft image of the country and he had fulfilled all the promises, he said talking to a private news channel.

The governor said top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was eradicate the menace of corruption with an aim to recover the looted national exchequer to utilize the amount for welfare and uplift of the country and people.

He alleged both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were responsible for fragile economy.

Due to prudent policies and gigantic measures, he said the national economy was strengthening.

He said,"Imran Khan is only supreme leader of PTI, who has leadership qualities and capabilities to resolve all the issues being confronting by the country." Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said the PTI government had provided best medical facilities to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and decided that he could go to abroad once after submitting the indemnity bonds but later, the court granted Nawaz's bail to allow him to go London for treatment.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had registered the cases against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, adding the government would also implement the court's verdict regarding the former president Asif Zardari.

Replying to another question, he said the civil and military leadership were on same page over national security issues and ruled out any rift among the institutions.

