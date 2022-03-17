UrduPoint.com

Country Back To-normal-life After Pandemic, COVID-19 Positivity Rate Less Than 1%: DG Health

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Country back to-normal-life after pandemic, COVID-19 positivity rate less than 1%: DG health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Health Dr Hassan Urooj Thursday said that country was making a "rapid recovery" and all indicators returned toward normal life after long-time of coronavirus restrictions where number of daily cases stayed below 1%.

Talking to ptv news, he lauded the efforts of National Command and Operation Center's team for putting up a robust response to the pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions across the country.

He also praised the community's adherence to safety protocols and vaccine uptake, saying this has helped the country to overcome the pandemic.

He further advised that countries across the world should continue their policies to review the coronavirus, adding, collective efforts helped the detection of cases, making various COVID-19 vaccines available, and increasing vaccination awareness which in turn contributed to the decrease in the number of cases.

"There is hope that nation will continue maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as much as possible,"he added.

Replying a question, he said that hopefully currently no any other variant would be effective as the whole world is vaccinated its population against the virus.

In Pakistan all the schools, colleges, government offices, and transport have been allowed to operate at full capacity, whereas the ban on indoor dinning and wedding halls has also been lifted, he mentioned.

He urged that all relevant authorities in country should continue to regularly monitor and assess the situation.

