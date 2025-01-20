- Home
Country Braces For Prolonged Cold Spell, Mercury To Drop Till Jan 24: Chief Meteorologist
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz Monday predicted average to low temperatures in February and warned that weather conditions will likely turn cold to very cold in Karachi and other parts of the province over the next few
days.
In an interview with a private news channel, Sardar Sarfraz attributed the expected cold spell to the influence of a westerly wave over the next few days.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has warned that the prevailing cold weather spell will continue to grip Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Meanwhile, neighboring Balochistan is experiencing rain and snowfall, adding to the wintry landscape. The inclement weather has brought life to a standstill in some areas, with residents advised to take necessary precautions, he added.
According to Sardar Sarfraz, warned of a record-breaking chill that is expected to persist until January 24, adding, a severe cold wave will again grip the country, bringing with it significantly lower temperatures.
The prolonged cold spell has already caused discomfort to residents, with many struggling to cope with the unusually chilly conditions, he said, adding, the continued cold weather is expected to keep the mercury levels low, making it essential for people to take necessary measures to stay warm and healthy.
To another question, he said interestingly, January and December experienced record-breaking cold temperatures compared to previous years.
This sudden drop in temperature has been attributed to various environmental factors, he said, adding, in January, the average temperature was significantly lower than the past five years, with some areas experiencing a decrease of up to 5°C.
Similarly, December's temperature was also unusually low, breaking previous records. These unseasonal temperature fluctuations have raised concerns about climate change and its unpredictable impact on global weather patterns, he added.
