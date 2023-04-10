Close
Country Can Be Steered Out Of Challenges By Collective Efforts: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2023 | 04:31 PM

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says each political party will run election campaign on their respective manifestos, but when there is a realization of the importance of working collectively then matters can be addressed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed that the country can be steered out of challenges by working together.

Speaking at the National Constitutional Convention in the National Assembly Hall in Islamabad today, he said each political party will run election campaign on their respective manifestos, but when there is a realization of the importance of working collectively then matters can be addressed.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the framers of the 1973 Constitution including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto saying they pursued the course of consultation instead of confrontation and gave the country a constitution which is keeping the federating units united.

He said this is such a historic achievement which will always be written in golden words.

More Stories From Pakistan

