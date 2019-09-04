'Country can save Rs 1500m monthly by improving system'

The aelophathic medicines market consists of around $.12 billion per annum in which 38 per cent shareholders are multi-national companies while Rs 1,500 million per month can be saved by improving healthcare system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The aelophathic medicines market consists of around $.12 billion per annum in which 38 per cent shareholders are multi-national companies while Rs 1,500 million per month can be saved by improving healthcare system.

This was stated by renowned pharmacist and President of Pakistan Drugs Lawyer forum Dr Noor Mahar Advocate in an exclusive talk with APP here.

He said in the city's hospitals many posts of pharmacists had been vacant for many years as per directions of the World Health Organization (WHO) one pharmacist should be for 15 beds, adding that a pharmacist prescribed quantity and quality of medicines to a patient.

Around 5,000 pharmacists passed out every year and over 18,000 pharmacists were unemployed, including 7,000 in Punjab, he claimed.

He demanded there should be check and balance on prescription.