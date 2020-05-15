UrduPoint.com
Country Cannot Achieve Milestone Without Technological Research: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said his ministry was playing an important role in manufacturing medical equipments including international standard ventilators, masks and sanitizers to successfully fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said his ministry was playing an important role in manufacturing medical equipments including international standard ventilators, masks and sanitizers to successfully fight against COVID-19.

"How country can achieve development and milestone without using and conducting technological reaserch," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said briefing should be held in the parliament on coronavirus research instead of holding political debate and discussion there. Many universities of the country had carried out research regarding the pandemic which would be presented in the parliament as well, he added.

He said the opposition parties should give some recommendations to contain and curb the outbreak of the pandemic instead of criticising the government policies without purpose and just for political point scoring.

Replying to a question, he said the country could achieve stability after revamping the national institutions. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was effectively working to bring development and prosperity to provide relief to the masses, Fawad added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

