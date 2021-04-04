(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has said that country cannot afford a complete lockdown.

He said in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was taking steps to provide services to people through its public departments adding that businesses were also running with some necessary measures.

In his statement on Sunday, he said "By following precautions we can save ourselves from the third wave of the coronavirus." He urged the people to follow the SOPs, wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid going to crowded areas. He added that taking proper precautionary measures was the only way to stay safe until the process of vaccination completes.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking all possible steps to save the people from the coronavirus.

Vaccination of citizens above 60 years had been started while the process of registration of the citizens above 50 years was going on, he said.

Adequate steps were being taken to stop the spread of the virus without affecting business activities, he maintained. However, the public must follow the SOPs because this was the only way to fight this dangerous virus, added the minister.