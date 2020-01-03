Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday hoped that the Parliament would pass the proposed amendments in Army Act with consensus since the country could not afford politics on national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday hoped that the Parliament would pass the proposed amendments in Army Act with consensus since the country could not afford politics on national institutions.

Pakistan Army is a national institution which ensures the security of the country and its citizens, said the minister, adding a consensus was created on the issue of proposed amendments in the Army Act in best interest of the country.

"We had a very positive session of discussion with the opposition as well as in the parliamentary meeting and that we are moving forward with consensus," said the minster.

He said the next consensus in the Parliament would be on the selection of members and chairman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and new Names would be proposed if the opposition and treasury benches failed to reach the consensus on the matter.

"It has been decided in principle that the appointment of chairman and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be made by the Parliament with consensus and not the court," said the minster.

Similarly, both the opposition and the government had reached a consensus on the proposed amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance said the minster, adding the suggestions from opposition on the proposed legislation would be welcomed.

He said the beginning of 2020 was very good for the country since all political parties had decided to create and maintain harmonious political environment for benefit of common man.

He said there would be no compromise on accountability however the manner in which it had to be done was to be decided with agreement and collective wisdom.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, neither appointed people in NAB nor made the cases against PML-N or PPP-P rather they did it themselves in their time, said the minister, adding the PTI government believes in transparency therefore will to amend the law to move forward.

He said the consultation the proposed amendments in NAB ordinance will be started from Monday.

To a question, the minister said that complete consensus is against the spirit of democracy since every party's point of view is different from another.

"We have differences on economy and many other issues and even other parties also have difference of opinion on different issues but minimum common agenda is required to go forward" said the minster.