Country Comes Out Of Economic Difficulties Due To Positive Steps Of Central Regime: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that the country has come out of economic difficulties due to positive measure of incumbent federal government and now it was necessary to create ease for the people by promoting economic and commercial activities
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that the country has come out of economic difficulties due to positive measure of incumbent Federal government and now it was necessary to create ease for the people by promoting economic and commercial activities.
He expressed these views while talking to former provincial Minister Mir Mujibur Rehman Muhammad Hassani, Ex, MNA Mir Ehsan Riki and district Chairman Irfan Riki called on him at Governor House Quetta here.
The Governor said that the political organization has the status of vanguard in the construction and development of the nation saying that to awaken a collective sense of their rights and duties in the people to raise the voice of social justice.
“Political organizations and political activists play a key role in promoting democratic attitudes and ensuring the observance of public rights and powers”, he said.
He said that in this regard, it was the political and social responsibility of all the newly elected public representatives to make conscious efforts to unite the people instead of dividing them and strongly advocate the rights and interests of the voiceless and helpless people in their Constituencies.
The Governor said that it was the responsibility of the newly elected people's representatives to formulate such people-friendly policies through legislation so that by implementing them, the way could be paved for the protection of all people's rights and fundamental freedoms.
He said that as a result of commitment to practical politics for the last four decades, it has been realized that any political organization could achieve the necessary success by following the path of transparency, responsibility and accountability.
