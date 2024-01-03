Open Menu

Country Continues To Shiver Under Grip Of Cold Wave, Foggy Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Most parts of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are in the grip of severe cold weather with freezing winds combined with foggy conditions disrupting traffic flow on roads and flight schedules.

Severe cold waves and foggy weather have also disturbed normal routine life by hampering vehicular movement on roads besides causing inordinate delays in the arrival and departure of flights, a private news channel reported.

According to the Met Department, a spell of fog and cold will continue for some more days in plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides upper parts of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the cold weather and various technical issues affected the Pakistan Railways operations, as various trains of the country departed late, said an official of the Railway.

Flight operations continued to remain disrupted due to dense fog in the country. The administration of the Islamabad International Airport administration has issued a plan for diverted flights.

Citizens are advised to keep themselves covered with warm clothing, including muffing their mouths, and possibly drinking slightly warm water.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province on the National Highway due to low visibility.

