UrduPoint.com

Country Demonstrates Sincere Commitment To Int'l HR Treaties: MNA Munaza Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:57 PM

Country demonstrates sincere commitment to Int'l HR treaties: MNA Munaza Hassan

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Member National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan Thursday said the country has demonstrated a sincere commitment to international human rights treaties endorsing women's rights and gender quality in its societies

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Member National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan Thursday said the country has demonstrated a sincere commitment to international human rights treaties endorsing women's rights and gender quality in its societies.

She expressed these words while talking to APP in connection with Human Rights Day to be marked tomorrow (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan.

Munaza briefed that Human rights are our basic rights including our right to live, our right to health, education, freedom of speech and thoughts, and equal rights.

He told some groups organize protests on Human Rights Day to alert people of circumstances in parts of the world where human rights are not recognized or respected, or where these rights are not considered to be important.

She said cultural events and photo exhibitions would also be held to inform people, especially today's youth, of their rights and why it's important to hold on to them.

Munaza told that fundamental human rights, equality, and justice are the cornerstone of a dignified human society. Pakistan has always stood up for the cause of human rights and the protection of marginalised communities adding ," We remain committed to the furtherance of this cause".

She said caucus has provided a forum where women parliamentarians can work for the development, empowerment and emancipation of women.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Education Alert Women

Recent Stories

Uniform regulatory regime for mineral-sector's dev ..

Uniform regulatory regime for mineral-sector's development being introduced

1 minute ago
 Turkish Cooking classes on Dec 20

Turkish Cooking classes on Dec 20

1 minute ago
 Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashe ..

Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

1 minute ago
 Two basic health units inaugurated in Orakzai dist ..

Two basic health units inaugurated in Orakzai district

1 minute ago
 EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

14 minutes ago
 DPO holds meeting with minorities

DPO holds meeting with minorities

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.