ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Member National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan Thursday said the country has demonstrated a sincere commitment to international human rights treaties endorsing women's rights and gender quality in its societies.

She expressed these words while talking to APP in connection with Human Rights Day to be marked tomorrow (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan.

Munaza briefed that Human rights are our basic rights including our right to live, our right to health, education, freedom of speech and thoughts, and equal rights.

He told some groups organize protests on Human Rights Day to alert people of circumstances in parts of the world where human rights are not recognized or respected, or where these rights are not considered to be important.

She said cultural events and photo exhibitions would also be held to inform people, especially today's youth, of their rights and why it's important to hold on to them.

Munaza told that fundamental human rights, equality, and justice are the cornerstone of a dignified human society. Pakistan has always stood up for the cause of human rights and the protection of marginalised communities adding ," We remain committed to the furtherance of this cause".

She said caucus has provided a forum where women parliamentarians can work for the development, empowerment and emancipation of women.