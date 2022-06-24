UrduPoint.com

Country Director British Council Visits TTC Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Country Director of the British Council Pakistan Amir Ramzan on Friday said that all possible assistance would be provided for the training manpower in the manufacturing sector, Balochistan, especially in the TVET sector

The aim of the training would be for personnel to utilize their energies to modernize the productive sector in the province.

He expressed these views during his visit at Technical Training Center (TTC) Quetta on the occasion.

Head of Higher Education and Technical British Council Saira Pervez, Vice Principal TTC Quetta Muhammad Azam Raisani, Office Superintendent Arif Shah, Workshop Superintendent Abdul Waleed, Chief Instructor Zakir Hussain and other officers were present on the occasion.

Principal of TTC Quetta Shoaib Anwar Shirazi briefed him about the center of various sectors.

He said that the British Council was trying to make the youth of Balochistan skillful so that they could use their energies to modernize the productive sectors in the province.

He also appreciated the efforts of Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch under whose leadership concrete steps were being taken for the promotion of technical education in the province.

He hoped that he would continue to play his role for betterment of technical education.

Principal TTC Quetta Shoaib Anwar Shirazi told him that TTC Quetta has been imparting technical training to different districts of the province including Quetta for the last four decades.

He said that technical courses had also been introduced in line with the requirements of modern times.

He said we were trying to equip the educated youth with technical education so that they do not have to face any problem regarding their employment.

