Country Director CAIE calls on Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Country Director of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Ms. Uzma Yousaf called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Dr. Khalid said that CAIE is playing a positive role in imparting quality education to the youth of Pakistan. He stressed that CAIE needs to expand the horizon of their role in Pakistan, a press release said.

He especially emphasised its role in creating enhance assessment capabilities of the local education boards. He said that transparency in assessment and enhanced engagement is the need of the hour.

He appreciated the fact that now local schools can also conduct CAIE exams.

He was told that almost 25 big local schools are already conducting CAIE exams themselves.

Dr. Khalid was briefed that a National Seminar on Assessment Reforms will be conducted in coordination with CAIE to lay down a road map aimed at increasing the assessment capabilities of local boards.

Ms. Uzma invited the federal minister to visit Cambridge UK in order to fast track learning of local institutions from the global knowledge base of Cambridge UK. Dr. Khalid was also told that the role of CAIE will be enhanced in DARE and ASPIRE project as well.