UrduPoint.com

Country Director UNAIDS Calls On Secretary Planning

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Country Director UNAIDS calls on Secretary Planning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Country Director for UNAIDS, Yuki Takemoto called upon Secretary, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Both the dignitaries discussed the current situation and future strategies to combat the looming concentrated epidemic of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan.

Member (Social Sector), Chief Health, and other Officers of the Health section participated in the meeting.

Country Director, UNAIDS appreciated the commitment of senior leadership of the Planning Commission for approving investment in domestic resources in the form of PC-I for financial support in Islamabad Capital Territory, GB, and AJK. Member (Social Sector) Planning Commission urged UN partners to constitute a larger consultative forum to discuss and find solutions for HIV/AIDS control in Pakistan involving National and International stakeholders.

She emphasized the need of mapping out available resources and identifying the gaps in funding and technical assistance for the country.

The Chief Health highlighted the need for intersecting oral collaboration for effective prevention and control of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Pakistan in this regard he referred to the policy shift of the government whereby voluntary non-remunerated blood transfusion is being promoted to avert the transmission of HIV to the general population.

Secretary Planning appreciated the UNAIDS's commitment to supporting the development portfolio for HIV/AIDS control in Federal as well as Provincial territories of Pakistan.

The Secretary Planning lauded all the United Nations partner agencies for their continuous support in providing technical and financial assistance for HIV/AIDS control, especially when many people are living with HIV (PLHIV) in Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the political commitment of the Government of Pakistan to tackle the issue of HIV/AIDS.

The secretary thanked the UNAIDS team for their commitment to continue having dialogue to raise public awareness for the AIDS control program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations AIDS Oral Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

20 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

30 minutes ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

35 minutes ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

49 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.