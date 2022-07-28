Country Director UNAIDS calls on Secretary Planning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Country Director for UNAIDS, Yuki Takemoto called upon Secretary, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Both the dignitaries discussed the current situation and future strategies to combat the looming concentrated epidemic of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan.

Member (Social Sector), Chief Health, and other Officers of the Health section participated in the meeting.

Country Director, UNAIDS appreciated the commitment of senior leadership of the Planning Commission for approving investment in domestic resources in the form of PC-I for financial support in Islamabad Capital Territory, GB, and AJK. Member (Social Sector) Planning Commission urged UN partners to constitute a larger consultative forum to discuss and find solutions for HIV/AIDS control in Pakistan involving National and International stakeholders.

She emphasized the need of mapping out available resources and identifying the gaps in funding and technical assistance for the country.

The Chief Health highlighted the need for intersecting oral collaboration for effective prevention and control of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Pakistan in this regard he referred to the policy shift of the government whereby voluntary non-remunerated blood transfusion is being promoted to avert the transmission of HIV to the general population.

Secretary Planning appreciated the UNAIDS's commitment to supporting the development portfolio for HIV/AIDS control in Federal as well as Provincial territories of Pakistan.

The Secretary Planning lauded all the United Nations partner agencies for their continuous support in providing technical and financial assistance for HIV/AIDS control, especially when many people are living with HIV (PLHIV) in Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the political commitment of the Government of Pakistan to tackle the issue of HIV/AIDS.

The secretary thanked the UNAIDS team for their commitment to continue having dialogue to raise public awareness for the AIDS control program.