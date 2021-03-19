Country Director WHO hands over Ambulances to AJK PM

The Country Director World Health Organization(WHO)Dr.Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the keys of Hospital Ambulances to Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Country Director World Health Organization(WHO)Dr.Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the keys of Hospital Ambulances to Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday.

The Minister of Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi, Secretary Health Major General Ehsan Altaf, Program Manager EPI Dr.Bushra Shamus and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that negative propaganda against WHO and Corona vaccine has now taken its last breath. He said the recent wave of covid-19 is spreading with pace and all the stakeholders have to play their effective role for its eradication on war footing bases in this regard.

He thanked the WHO country Director for gifting Ambulances, vaccines and providing other Medical items besides, providing special Assistance to AJK Government.

The WHO Country Director Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala talking on the event said that she was glad to know that Frontline workers played a phenomenal role in vaccinating across Azad Kashmir with the successful rate of 87% and said the frontline Heath workers played commendable role against covid-19 and saving the suffering humanity. She said the timely safety measures taken by the AJK Health department ensured prevention and control from corona spreading in the area. Prior, the AJK PM hosted a luncheon in honor of WHO Country Director.