Country Economy Ruined Badly During PTI Tenure: Mian Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said the government can not change vitiate situation in just 25 days whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has done in three and half years and ruined the country economy badly

PTI led government took loan multiple time and could not make country's economy stable in its tenure, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was not afraid nor running away from election but the party wants to hold free and fair elections, adding that rumors of take care government setup was baseless.

Replying to a question he said, it would be very difficult to handle country's economy during care taker setup and the PMLN was making all out efforts for stable economy.

He criticized the Imran Khan for not obeying any law and violated the constitution and used his power which caused weaken of democratic process.

